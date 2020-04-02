Trains to run post April 15? Railway Ministry clarifies on reservations post-lockdown period

Amid rise in number of coronavirus cases, the Indian Railways had suspended all its train operations, including passenger and local trains.

The world is fighting the deadly novel coronavirus and several countries are grappling with the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nation-wide lockdown till April 14.

On Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in India reached to 1966. Of this, 1764 people are presently suffering from the COVID-19 disease, 150 people have recovered and discharged from the hospitals, one person migrated while 50 deaths have been reported so far. There are at least 51 foreign nationals and 1915 Indian nationals among the total number of cases reported in the country.

