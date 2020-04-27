Coronavirus lockdown: PM Narendra Modi to interact with CMs today

Before the lockdown was announced, the Prime Minister had interacted with the Chief Ministers on March 20 to discuss the means to check the spread of the virus. In his last interaction with the Chief Ministers on April 11, Modi had thanked the states for supporting the decision of the 21-day nationwide lockdown and praised how all the states have worked together as a team to check the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the only mantra (formula) to fight against COVID-19 is to maintain two-yard distance between two persons.

Extending his wishes on poet-philosopher Basavanna on the occasion of his birth anniversary, PM Modi said in a video message, "At a time when there is no vaccine to fight against COVID-19, when we do not know when the vaccine will be developed, then there is only one mantra of being healthy and fight against COVID-19 -- maintain two-yard distance between two persons. We should follow this and motivate others to follow the same."