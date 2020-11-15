Coronavirus latest updates: With 44,684 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally 88 lakh-mark - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 88 lakh-mark with 44,684 COVID-19 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. This is the seventh day in a row that the daily caseload has stayed below 50,000.
The fresh cases pushed the number of novel coronavirus cases to 88,14,579. The death toll mounted to 1,29,635 with the pandemic claiming 447 more lives in a span of 24 hours in the country. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 per cent.
There are 4,79,216 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 5.44 per cent of the national caseload. While 82,05,728 people have recuperated from the disease so far, bringing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent on Sunday.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,48,36,819 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 14 with 8,05,589 samples being tested on Saturday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and surpassed 80 lakh on October 29.
The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 151 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 19,757 (Total cases), 6854 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 1323 (Total cases), 48 (Deaths)
Assam: 3964 (Total cases), 961 (Deaths)
Bihar: 5727 (Total cases), 1179 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 1009 (Total cases), 246 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 19,275 (Total cases), 2562 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 20 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 44,456 (Total cases), 7519 (Deaths)
Goa: 1653 (Total cases), 659 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 12,512 (Total cases), 3797 (Deaths)
Haryana: 19,538 (Total cases), 2011 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 6716 (Total cases), 431 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 5728 (Total cases), 1580 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 3116 (Total cases), 922 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 27,984 (Total cases), 11,508 (Deaths)
Kerala: 77,046 (Total cases), 1848 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 978 (Total cases), 89 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 9005 (Total cases), 3083 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 86,470 (Total cases), 45,914 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3084 (Total cases), 218 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 1014 (Total cases), 100 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 569 (Total cases), 4 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 807 (Total cases), 52 (Deaths)
Odisha: 9880 (Total cases), 1510 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 1054 (Total cases), 608 (Deaths)
Punjab: 5771 (Total cases), 4428 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 18,053 (Total cases), 2056 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 296 (Total cases), 87 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 17,154 (Total cases), 11,466 (Deaths)
Telangana: 15,425 (Total cases), 1404 (Deaths)
Tripura: 1105 (Total cases), 362 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 4417 (Total cases), 1102 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 23,367 (Total cases), 7354 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 30,792 (Total cases), 7610 (Deaths)
