Coronavirus latest updates: With 38,772 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 94-lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

With 38,772 new cases of COVID-19 infections, India's coronavirus tally breached the 94-lakh mark on Monday.
India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 94,31,692 lakh with 38,772 new cases in a day, while 88,47,600 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll rose to 1,37,139 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 443 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent.
It is the 23rd straight day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.
There are 4,46,952 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.74 per cent of the total caseload.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 14,03,79,976 samples have been tested up to November 29 with 8,76,173 samples being tested on Sunday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 106 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 8397 (Total cases), 6988 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 851 (Total cases), 54 (Deaths)
Assam: 3350 (Total cases), 981 (Deaths)
Bihar: 5404 (Total cases), 1259 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 1140 (Total cases), 276 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 20,641 (Total cases), 2840 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 22 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 35,091 (Total cases), 9066 (Deaths)
Goa: 1327 (Total cases), 687 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 14,889 (Total cases), 3969 (Deaths)
Haryana: 18,905 (Total cases), 2401 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 8644 (Total cases), 635 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 5087 (Total cases), 1685 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 2138 (Total cases), 963 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 24,522 (Total cases), 11,765 (Deaths)
Kerala: 64,719 (Total cases), 2223 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 878 (Total cases), 116 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 14,974 (Total cases), 3250 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 92,062 (Total cases), 47,071 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3236 (Total cases), 273 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 768 (Total cases), 111 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 381 (Total cases), 5 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 1090 (Total cases), 64 (Deaths)
Odisha: 5317 (Total cases), 1734 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 480 (Total cases), 609 (Deaths)
Punjab: 7888 (Total cases), 4780 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 28,758 (Total cases), 2292 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 268 (Total cases), 108 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 11,052 (Total cases), 11,703 (Deaths)
Telangana: 10,022 (Total cases), 1458 (Deaths)
Tripura: 595 (Total cases), 370 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 4970 (Total cases), 1222 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 24,575 (Total cases), 7742 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 24,405 (Total cases), 8376 (Deaths)
