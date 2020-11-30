Coronavirus latest updates: With 38,772 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 94-lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

With 38,772 new cases of COVID-19 infections, India's coronavirus tally breached the 94-lakh mark on Monday.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 94,31,692 lakh with 38,772 new cases in a day, while 88,47,600 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll rose to 1,37,139 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 443 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent.

It is the 23rd straight day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

There are 4,46,952 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.74 per cent of the total caseload.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 14,03,79,976 samples have been tested up to November 29 with 8,76,173 samples being tested on Sunday.