Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 20-lakh mark, reports 62,538 new cases

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 20-lakh mark on Friday with highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases. With the new cases, country's total tally rose to 20,27,075.
As per the union ministry of health and family welfare, the country has 6,07,384 active COVID-19 cases, while 13,78,106 people have been recovered so far. The death toll due to the disease climbed to 41,585 with 886 new fatalities being reported in last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 19 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 713,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 19,007,938 and the fatalities rose to 713,406, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,881,974 and 160,090, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 2,912,212 infections and 98,493 deaths.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)