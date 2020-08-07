Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 20-lakh mark, reports 62,538 new cases

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 20-lakh mark on Friday with highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases. With the new cases, country's total tally rose to 20,27,075.

As per the union ministry of health and family welfare, the country has 6,07,384 active COVID-19 cases, while 13,78,106 people have been recovered so far. The death toll due to the disease climbed to 41,585 with 886 new fatalities being reported in last 24 hours.