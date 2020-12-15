Coronavirus latest updates: India reports lowest daily COVID-19 count in over 5 months, tally crosses 99 lakh-mark - Here is state-wise data

India's daily COVID-19 case count fell below 23,000 after a little over five months, while the national recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
The coronavirus caseload mounted to 99,06,165 with 22,065 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,43,709 with 354 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,22,636 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 3,39,820 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.43 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,55,60,655 samples have been tested up to December 14, of which 9,93,665 were conducted on Monday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 92 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 4728 (Total cases), 7059 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 238 (Total cases), 55 (Deaths)
Assam: 3501 (Total cases), 1003 (Deaths)
Bihar: 5088 (Total cases), 1325 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 714 (Total cases), 302 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 18,931 (Total cases), 3116 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 19 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 15,247 (Total cases), 10,074 (Deaths)
Goa: 1030 (Total cases), 707 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 13,018 (Total cases), 4182 (Deaths)
Haryana: 9108 (Total cases), 2733 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 6948 (Total cases), 823 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 4558 (Total cases), 1802 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 1581 (Total cases), 1000 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 16,084 (Total cases), 11,954 (Deaths)
Kerala: 57,790 (Total cases), 2647 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 614 (Total cases), 123 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 12,803 (Total cases), 3412 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 73,481 (Total cases), 48,269 (Deaths)
Manipur: 2146 (Total cases), 324 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 753 (Total cases), 130 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 173 (Total cases), 7 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 593 (Total cases), 69 (Deaths)
Odisha: 2820 (Total cases), 1811 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 307 (Total cases), 620 (Deaths)
Punjab: 6881 (Total cases), 5098 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 16,200 (Total cases), 2555 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 303 (Total cases), 118 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 10,039 (Total cases), 11,909 (Deaths)
Telangana: 7272 (Total cases), 1499 (Deaths)
Tripura: 314 (Total cases), 376 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 6144 (Total cases), 1361 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 18,918 (Total cases), 8083 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 21,384 (Total cases), 9100 (Deaths)
