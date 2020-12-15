Coronavirus latest updates: India reports lowest daily COVID-19 count in over 5 months, tally crosses 99 lakh-mark - Here is state-wise data

India's daily COVID-19 case count fell below 23,000 after a little over five months, while the national recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus caseload mounted to 99,06,165 with 22,065 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,43,709 with 354 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,22,636 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 3,39,820 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.43 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,55,60,655 samples have been tested up to December 14, of which 9,93,665 were conducted on Monday.