Coronavirus latest updates: India records 66,999 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 23,96,638

With single day spike of 66,999 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 23,96,638, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases in the country have mounted to 23,96,638, while the death toll climbed to 47,033 with 942 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. While the recoveries surged to 16,95,982, according to the Union Health Ministry data. There are 6,53,622 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,68,45,688 samples have been tested up to August 12 with 8,30,391 samples being tested on Wednesday.