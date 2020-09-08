Coronavirus latest updates: COVID-19 recovery rate in India rises to 77%

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India has risen to 77 per cent pushing the total number of recoveries to 32.5 lakh, the health ministry said.
According to the ministry, nine states, Andaman and Nicobar Island, Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Nagaland, Rajasthan and Gujarat, have recovery rate of more than 80%.
"Aggressive measures towards early identification, prompt and effective treatment, & enhanced clinical skills of ICU doctors have actively led to progressive enhancement of India's Total Recoveries," the ministry said.
Meanwhile, recording over 90,000 new cases for two days in a row, India's COVID-19 tally rose by 75,809 in the last 24 hours to reach 42,80,422 on Tuesday, while a record 1,133 fatalities took the death toll to 72,775, the Union health ministry data showed.
During the same period, the number of recoveries surged to 33,23,950 pushing the recovery rate to 77.65 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.7 per cent. According to the data, there are 8,83,697 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 20.65 per cent of the total caseload.
