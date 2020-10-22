Coronavirus latest update: India reports 55,838 new COVID-19 cases, tally crossed 77 lakh mark

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the fourth consecutive day, taking the COVID-19 caseload to 77,06,946, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

A total of 55,838 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,16,616 with 702 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

As many as 68,74,518 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.20 per cent while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 has dropped to 1.51 per cent.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 7.5 lakh for the third consecutive day. There are 7,15,812 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.29 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.