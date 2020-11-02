Coronavirus latest update: India reports 45,230 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 82 lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

With 45,230 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 82 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The country's COVID-19 caseload rose to 82,29,313, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far taking the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 5,61,908 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.83 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.