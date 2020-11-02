Coronavirus latest update: India reports 45,230 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 82 lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

With 45,230 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 82 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The country's COVID-19 caseload rose to 82,29,313, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far taking the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 5,61,908 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.83 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the virus with 1,25,672 active COVID-19 cases, 15,14,079 recoveries and 44,024 deaths.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,07,43,103 samples have been tested up to November 1 with 8,55,800 samples being tested on Sunday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 168 (Total cases), 60 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 23,668 (Total cases), 6706 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 1771 (Total cases), 37 (Deaths)
Assam: 8802 (Total cases), 931 (Deaths)
Bihar: 6966 (Total cases), 1097 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 618 (Total cases), 226 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 22,126 (Total cases), 2150 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 34 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 34,173 (Total cases), 6562 (Deaths)
Goa: 2244 (Total cases), 609 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 12,811 (Total cases), 3721 (Deaths)
Haryana: 12,634 (Total cases), 1795 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 2973 (Total cases), 326 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 6326 (Total cases), 1482 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 5229 (Total cases), 885 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 50,611 (Total cases), 11,192 (Deaths)
Kerala: 89,783 (Total cases), 1512 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 583 (Total cases), 75 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 8538 (Total cases), 2958 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 1,25,672 (Total cases), 44,024 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3514 (Total cases), 171 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 1055 (Total cases), 90 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 433 (Total cases), 1 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 1501 (Total cases), 39 (Deaths)
Odisha: 12,930 (Total cases), 1331 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 3169 (Total cases), 595 (Deaths)
Punjab: 4195 (Total cases), 4214 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 15,255 (Total cases), 1917 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 234 (Total cases), 73 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 20,994 (Total cases), 11,152 (Deaths)
Telangana: 17,630 (Total cases), 1348 (Deaths)
Tripura: 1270 (Total cases), 348 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 3914 (Total cases), 1027 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 23,323 (Total cases), 7051 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 36,761 (Total cases), 6900 (Deaths)
