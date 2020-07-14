Coronavirus in West Bengal: Govt extends lockdown for containment zones till July 19

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government has extended the containment policy that had been put in place for parts of the city. This will now be in effect till July 19.
The letter was signed by West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman of the Enforcement Task Force, Alapan Bandyopadhyay and said that the "rigorous implementation" would continue.
"It is further directed that rigours of containment in the earmarked containment zones be particularly enforced in and around the city of Kolkata, and, inter alia, in the towns of Jalpaieuri, Malda. Coochbehar, Raiganj and Siliguri where comprehensive town-wide lockdown will be effected from 15th July, 2020," the notice added.
As of Tuesday night, the West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare said that the state has recorded 32,838 positive COVID-19 cases. Of these, 980 people have passed away.
On Tuesday the state recorded 1,390 fresh cases, along with 718 people being discharged and 24 people passing away.
