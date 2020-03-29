Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Total number of positive cases reached 54

The total number of positive patients in Rajasthan has reached 54 as four new patients were traced on Saturday. The government has formed an advisory committee of 7 senior specialists of the state to advise the government about steps to be taken to tackle the CORONA crisis.

Of the four patients that tested positive today 3 are from Bhilwara and all are from Bangar Hospital where one of the doctors had become infected and spread the contagion. Two are male nursing staff who had been working in the emergency and one is a female typist.

The patient who tested positive in Ajmer is a 23 year old male who works as a salesman and has a travel history to Punjab.

Addressing a meeting of medical and health department officers through video conferencing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed to make immediate purchase of rapid test kits, once it gets approval from ICMR to facilitate screening in large numbers.

Gehlot said elders are most vulnerable to the infection and maximum deaths due to COVID-19 have been among people aged over 79 years. Thus people should be made aware that elderly people and children should not be allowed to mix with others so that there is no danger of infection.