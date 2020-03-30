Coronavirus in Rajasthan: People climb mountains, cross forests to reach villages in Dungarpur amid lockdown

Three more persons tested positive in Rajasthan on Monday taking the tally up to 62. Apart from this 7 evacuees from Iran have also tested positive. This takes the cumulative number for the state to 69. Of these three a 40 yr old male is from Bhilwara. He was an OPD patient at Bangar Hospital from where the infection spread. The other two are from Jaipur. The 70 year old female and 21 year old male are the mother and son of the person from Ramganj who tested positive.

Health minister Dr Raghu Sharma said, “3.26 crore people from over 78 lakh families have been screened across Rajasthan. Over 28 lakh persons have come for testing to OPDs. Out of the 62 persons who have tested positive, 14 people are now corona negative. Of them 4 have been discharged and 10 are still under observation in quarantine.”

As part of its preparedness efforts, the state government has taken all private hospitals of Jaipur under its control. They have been told to be prepared to hand over the hospitals to the government at a two hour notice.