Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Govt to make use of RSRTC buses to transport migrant population to their homes

The Rajasthan Government has ensured that its residents from states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat would reach home without a long walk. Buses of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) would be used to send these migrant labourers to their homes. The buses from depots in districts close to inter-state borders would be deployed at check points. They would also be used to transport migrant population moving within the state to their home districts. The buses will be sanitized for the purpose. Depots have been told to keep sanitized buses ready for movement at all times.

In the districts that are on the border with other states, the RSRTC buses will be deployed at inter-state check points where people will be picked up. Separate buses would be sent to different districts. In case of long distances, a relay system would be deployed.

Navin Jain Managing Director, RSRTC told FPJ, “The department is on alert in every district. District Collectors and chief managers of the RSRTC depots are coordinating and making arrangements as per local requirements. People will be picked up from inter-border check points and sent to their homes.” “Similarly people moving within the states are also being picked up and transported to their home towns,” added Jain.