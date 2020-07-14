Coronavirus in Karnataka: Lockdown in Bengaluru from July 14 to July 22: What’s allowed and what’s not

Karnataka’s capital city will once again be put under a complete lockdown from July 14 to July 22. The neighbouring district of Bengaluru Rural will also be shut down.

Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not

- Essential services such as dairy, grocery, and meat will remain open between 5 am and noon.

- Students taking already-scheduled exams can travel. Their admit card will be used as a travel pass

- Public transport will be suspended, except in case of an emergency

- Home delivery of essential services, as well as restaurant takeaways will be allowed

- KSRTC, BMTC buses will remain suspended

- Temples, churches, gurudwaras, mosques and other religious places will remain shut

- Social institutes such as children homes, homes for senior citizens, homes for the disabled, etc will remain open

- Malls, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, parks, theatres, bars, restaurants and auditoriums will remain shut

- Agricultural activity will be allowed

- Only already-scheduled flights and trains will be allowed. Tickets can be used as admit cards to hail taxis

- Cargo goods will be allowed via air and rail

Bengaluru reported 1,447 Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the total to 11,687. The city has been reporting a consistent spike in Covid cases since the start of the month.

The city has 3,181 containment zones.

Most of the cases in the official bulletin cite ‘contact under tracing’ which means that the source of the infection is unknown. The government is yet to acknowledge that there is community transmission of the virus in the city.