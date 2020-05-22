Coronavirus in Karnataka: HIV patient tests positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru; cases rise to 1,743

Bengaluru: For the third day in a row, Karnataka reported over 100 new cases of COVID-19. On Friday, the State reported 138 new COVID-19 positive cases of which 111 or 80 per cent are returnees from Maharashtra. With this, the total number of cases in the State rose to 1,743.

For three days it was Mandya district that reported the maximum number of COVID cases, but on Friday, Chikkaballapura district took the top spot recording 47 cases, followed by Hassan (14) and Raichur (10). All those who tested positive in Chikkaballapura on Friday are all returnees from Maharashtra.

In Bengaluru Urban, 5 new cases of coronavirus were reported.

Meanwhile, in a new development, an HIV patient has tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time in Bengaluru, and doctors are closely monitoring how he responds to prevailing treatment protocols.

He was taken to a hospital with influenza-like illness and was found to be infected with COVID-19. He’s suffering from pneumonia too. Housed in the ICU of a designated hospital for three days now, he has been administered high flow nasal oxygen to assist breathing.

“We have seen many patients with co-morbidities, but this is the first time in Bengaluru that a patient immunocompromised with HIV has tested positive for COVI-19,” doctors at the hospital were quoted.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has said that it would pay for tickets for travel of migrant workers on Shramik trains till May 31. The development comes after scathing observations by the Karnataka High Court questioning the government on making impoverished migrant workers pay for train tickets to go home.