Coronavirus in India: Mamata Banerjee writes to Uddhav Thackeray, other CMs to help stranded migrant workers from Bengal

Even as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman announced a relief package for the poor in the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to her counterparts in 18 states on Thursday, asking them to take note of migrant workers from her state. Many workers have been stranded in different parts of the country after the 21 day lockdown was announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We have received information that many such workers who are ordinary residents of Bengal are stuck in your state too. We are getting SOS calls from them. They are generally seen in groups of 5-100 and can be easily identified by the local administration. Since it is not possible for us to reach any help to them, I take the opportunity to request you to kindly ask your administration to provide them with basic shelter, food and medical support during this period of crises. We in Bengal are taking care of such stuck people in our State,” reads the letter.