Coronavirus in India: Indian Army rules out declaration of Emergency, says Army is not being deployed amid lockdown

The novel coronavirus outbreak has brought with it an avalanche of fake news, misinformation and rumours. With India under a near-complete lockdown till April 14, there have been many claims made.

From false allegations claiming that government officials were 'hiding' cases to claiming that the lockdown has been extended, the rumours have been many and frequent. A recent claim even postulates that the government is likely to declare an emergency in mid-April and Army officials as well as veterans, NCC and NSS members would be employed to assist the civil authorities.

On Monday the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, of the Indian Army took to Twitter to clarify that this was indeed incorrect.

"Fake and malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid April and employment of #IndianArmy, #Veterans, NCC and NSS to assist the civil administration. It is clarified that this is absolutely FAKE," the body wrote.