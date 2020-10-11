Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 tally crosses 70-lakh mark; here's state-wise list of confirmed cases and deaths

India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 70-lakh mark on Sunday, while the total number of recoveries too crossed 60 lakh, according to data Union health ministry.

With a spike of 74,383 new cases and 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count is at 70,53,807, including 8,67,496 active cases. The number of cured and discharged or migrated patients has also crossed 60-lakhs and is at 60,77,977 in the country. With 918 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 1,08,334.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State with 2,36,947 active cases. However, 12,29,339 patients have been cured and discharged in the state, while the disease has claimed 39,732 lives so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the country. Out of these, 10,78,544 samples were tested on Saturday alone.

India is in pole position in terms of the number of recovered cases of coronavirus followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world. India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.