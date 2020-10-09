Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 tally crosses 69-lakh mark; here's state-wise list of confirmed cases and deaths

India saw a single-day rise of 70,496 COVID-19 cases taking the virus caseload to over 69 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 85.52 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 69,06,152, while the death toll climbed to 1,06,490 with 964 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total recoveries have surged to 59,06,070 while there are 8,93,592 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 12.94 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 15. India's COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark, 11 days to go past 50 lakh and 12 days to cross 60 lakh. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.

Meanwhile, new recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for third consecutive week, informed the Union Health Ministry.

"New Recoveries in India have exceeded the New Cases for 3 continuous weeks, unabated. The new cases during these 3 weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline," Union Health Ministry tweeted.