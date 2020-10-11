Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 recoveries in country crosses 60-lakh mark

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra (12,29,339 recoveries), Karnataka (5,61,610), Kerala (1,75,304), Andhra Pradesh (6,91,040) and Tamil Nadu (5,91,811) are the five states, respectively.

The Union Health Ministry also said that this has sustained India's leading global position as the country with maximum recovered cases.

India is in pole position in terms of the number of recovered cases of coronavirus followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world. India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

Meanwhile, With a single day spike of 74,383 new cases, including 918 deaths, India on Sunday crossed the 70-lakh-mark with a total of 70,53,806 so far.

Out of these, 8,67,496 are active cases; 60,77,976 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,08,334 succumbed to the pandemic, said the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,17,434 cases, including 40,040 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. While the active cases increased at 12.30 per cent, the recovery rate is at 86.17 and the fatality rate is 1.54%.