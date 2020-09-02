Coronavirus in India: 90% COVID-19 fatalities above 40 years of age, 69% men

More than 90 per cent of COVID-19 fatalities in India are of those above the age of 40 and 69 per cent men account for the deaths due to the novel coronavirus infection in the country, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data as on August 22, more than half the 56,292 COVID-19 deaths were in the 50-70 age group, with most deaths in the 61-70 year age group among both males and females.

As on August 22, 17,315 of the total COVID-19 death toll of 56,292 were women, while 38,973 were men.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the risk of dying from coronavirus disease is also linked to underlying health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease, and the capacity of health-care systems.