Coronavirus in India: 90% COVID-19 fatalities above 40 years of age, 69% men

More than 90 per cent of COVID-19 fatalities in India are of those above the age of 40 and 69 per cent men account for the deaths due to the novel coronavirus infection in the country, reported Hindustan Times.
According to the Union Health Ministry's data as on August 22, more than half the 56,292 COVID-19 deaths were in the 50-70 age group, with most deaths in the 61-70 year age group among both males and females.
As on August 22, 17,315 of the total COVID-19 death toll of 56,292 were women, while 38,973 were men.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the risk of dying from coronavirus disease is also linked to underlying health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease, and the capacity of health-care systems.
"India’s test, track and treat strategy has focused on diagnosis, surveillance and treatment while simultaneously strengthening health systems and supply chains, which, along with the invaluable hard work of Covid warriors, has helped bring down the case fatality rate to 1.7%,” he added.
Meanwhile, with 69,921 new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Tuesday, India's COVID-19 count neared 37 lakh mark.
The total number of coronavirus cases reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated patients, Health Ministry said.
The death toll due to virus has mounted to 65,288 with 819 deaths reported on Tuesday.
(With ANI inputs)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)