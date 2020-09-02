Coronavirus in Pune: With 3,433 new COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 1,73,747; death toll at 4,183

Pune district on Tuesday reported 3,433 new coronavirus cases, taking its count to 1,73,747, a health official said.

He said the death toll rose to 4,183 with 56 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period in the western Maharashtra district.

Also, 1,419 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the infection, the official said.

"Of the 3,433 cases, 1,695 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), where the count rose to 97,068. With 966 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's tally rose to 50,296," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 26,383, the official added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 15,765 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the case tally in the state to 8,08,306, said a health official.

With 320 new fatalities being recorded, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 24,903.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,98,523.

10,978 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,84,537.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,08,306, New cases 15,765, Death toll 24,903, Recoveries 5,84,537, Active cases 1,98,523 and people tested so far 42,11,752.