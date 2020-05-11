Coronavirus in Bihar: Returnees from different states test positive for COVID-19; 600 workers of the Riga Sugar Mill laid off 

Patna: There is a sudden spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar and it is being attributed to the returnee migrants from other parts of the country. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who held a video conference with the district collectors today (Monday) said between May 4 and May 10, 150 new positive cases have been found in Bihar. On Monday, 11 more migrants tested positive.

According to Nitish Kumar, among the new cases, 41 were from the National capital Region, 36 who returned from Maharashtra, 33 from Gujarat, 16 from Telangana and three from Haryana.

There are 1.32 lakh migrants staying in quarantine centres in different blocks. He directed the officials to distribute one pack of sanitizer and four masks to each of the migrants in the centres. CM told the officials to coordinate with other states to ensure all willing migrants reach Bihar within next seven days.

Dr Pradeep Das, Director of Rajendra Medical Research Institute, predicted a further rise in the COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar as large numbers of migrants were coming from the hotspots identified areas of the country. He said that most of the fresh cases were found among those who returned from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

“Testing capacity at the RMRI will have to be raised as the existing capacity to test 2000 people daily was inadequate due to spurt in the cases,” Dr Pradeep Das added.

Road construction department minister and Patna MLA, Nand Kishore Yadav, too said that more new cases are due to arrival of the non-resident Biharis. Those coming from outside are not being properly screened and those staying in the quarantine centres are also fleeing.

Inmates of centres at Saharsa and Bhagalpur clashed with the local villagers and vegetable vendors who protested their arrival in the market places. Inmates claimed they had to come out of the centre in search of quality food.

Many migrants staying in the quarantine centres at Kishanganj, Araria, Gaya, Nawada, Madhepura and Saharsa too tested positive. In Gaya, eight people who had returned from Surat and Nandurbar last week tested positive.

Jamui is the only district out of 38 in Bihar which is free from coronavirus so far. Here too, 2700 migrants are staying in the quarantine centres which have been heavily barricaded to bar exit during the prohibited period of 21 days.

Meanwhile, the economic impact of the lockdown became visible in Sitamarhi on Monday when 600 workers of the Riga Sugar mills were laid off. Workers had worked in the mill till Saturday evening, but when they went to resume their duties, they found the gates locked and a notice announcing their retrenchment with immediate effect. They also claimed the company did not pay their arrears.

Workers union general secretary, Manoj Kumar, said the mill management did not clear the dues of Rs 112 crores to the sugarcane growers of the area.