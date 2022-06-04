e-Paper Get App

Corbevax approved as first heterologous Covid-19 booster, announces Biological E

The Corbevax booster can be given six months after administration of the second dose of the vaccine

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Biological E Limited on Saturday announced that its Corbevax has become the first Covid-19 vaccine in India to be approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dose. Now, adults fully vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin can take Corbevax as their third or booster shot.

The Corbevax booster can be given six months after administration of the second dose of the vaccine.

Until now, the booster dose mandatorily had to be of the same vaccine that was given in the first and second shot.

In April, Corbevax received a nod from the drug controller for emergency use authorisation for the 5-12-year age group. The approval came after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommendation based on the review of interim safety and immunogenicity data of the vaccine for this age bracket. This approval came just a month after the vaccine was given the nod for children between 12 and 15 years.

Last month, the pharmaceutical company reduced the price of its Covid vaccine from Rs 840 to Rs 250 a dose inclusive of GST, for private Covid vaccination centres. For the end-user, the price was fixed at Rs 400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges.

The move came within weeks of Biological E receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for children between 5 and 12 years of age. The previous private market price for the vaccine was Rs 990 a dose including taxes and vaccine administration charges.

HomeIndiaCorbevax approved as first heterologous Covid-19 booster, announces Biological E

RECENT STORIES

'You will face criminal defamation': Himanta Biswa Sarma after Manish Sisodia's corruption...

'You will face criminal defamation': Himanta Biswa Sarma after Manish Sisodia's corruption...

UP: 8 labourers killed, 15 injured in blast at chemical factory in Hapur; few feared trapped

UP: 8 labourers killed, 15 injured in blast at chemical factory in Hapur; few feared trapped

Maharashtra: After Supriya Sule, now social justice minister Dhananjay Munde claims next CM will be...

Maharashtra: After Supriya Sule, now social justice minister Dhananjay Munde claims next CM will be...

'I don't follow records, they follow me': Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold claim

'I don't follow records, they follow me': Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold claim

Centre asks Twitter, YouTube to pull down Layer'r Shot perfume advertisement

Centre asks Twitter, YouTube to pull down Layer'r Shot perfume advertisement