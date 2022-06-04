Corbevax approved as first heterologous Covid-19 booster, announces Biological E

File Photo

Biological E Limited on Saturday announced that its Corbevax has become the first Covid-19 vaccine in India to be approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dose. Now, adults fully vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin can take Corbevax as their third or booster shot.

The Corbevax booster can be given six months after administration of the second dose of the vaccine.

Until now, the booster dose mandatorily had to be of the same vaccine that was given in the first and second shot.

CORBEVAX gets DCGI nod as a heterologous COVID-19 booster dose, announces Biological E. Limited — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

In April, Corbevax received a nod from the drug controller for emergency use authorisation for the 5-12-year age group. The approval came after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommendation based on the review of interim safety and immunogenicity data of the vaccine for this age bracket. This approval came just a month after the vaccine was given the nod for children between 12 and 15 years.

Last month, the pharmaceutical company reduced the price of its Covid vaccine from Rs 840 to Rs 250 a dose inclusive of GST, for private Covid vaccination centres. For the end-user, the price was fixed at Rs 400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges.

The move came within weeks of Biological E receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for children between 5 and 12 years of age. The previous private market price for the vaccine was Rs 990 a dose including taxes and vaccine administration charges.