Cop or RSS volunteer - who's the guy in plain clothes seen during CAA protests in Delhi?

The recent clashes between the police and people protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act have left many injured and also damaged public property.

As the police tried to break the protests many photos from the protests were shared. One thing that has however caught the eye of many on social media is the fact that some of the individuals who are seemingly part of the police teams wear no uniform.

One picture that has now been widely circulated shows a man raising his baton while advancing on protesters. This particular photo has caught the eye of many on Twitter largely because the man does not wear a uniform even as he joins them in managing the crowd.

Another photo shared by Twitterati shows an individual sporting a protective vest and standing with a group of other officials, holding a staff and wearing a red t-shirt and jeans.

Now, even as the Supreme Court hears pleas on alleged police atrocities on persons protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act, netizens are raising a parallel question.