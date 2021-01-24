'Cooked up story because of fear': Haryana cops on youth paraded as 'assassin' by farmer leaders

Assassination plot

At a press conference late on Friday at Singhu border, the farmer leaders had accused the youth of being involved in a conspiracy to kill four of them and create disturbance during their proposed tractor parade in Delhi on January 26. They had later handed him over to the police.

Tthe farmer leaders presented the youth who claimed that his accomplices were asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge the crowd during the proposed tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu alleged that attempts are being made to disrupt the ongoing agitation against three farm laws.

Police probe

The police said the youth had claimed that he "cooked up" the conspiracy story under fear after some volunteers at a protest site caught him and accused him of eve-teasing.

Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the youth, identified as 21-year-old Yogesh Rawat from Sonipat, was being questioned and had not been arrested.

During preliminary investigation, none of the claims made by the youth were found to be true, Randhawa said at a press conference late on Saturday evening at Sonipat.

"On January 20, he had gone to Delhi to meet a relative and he returned in the evening. There is one Prem Colony on GT road, a protest site of the farmers, where he took street food. Over there, he had some argument with some volunteers and according to Yogesh, they levelled allegations that he was teasing some girls. Later, these volunteers took him to a camp.

"The youth told us that he was later beaten. We got his medical examination conducted and there are some marks on his back, which he said was due to the beating," the SP said.

He said Rawat's father is a cook and his mother does dishwashing. Earlier the youth was working in a factory in Sonipat, but lost his job during the corona pandemic, he said.

"We are also questioning his family members including parents, brother, his friends, his ex-employer. So far, no criminal record has come to the fore," he said.

Replying to a question, SP said that "because of fear he cooked up this story." Asked if he cooked up the story by himself or was under pressure from farmer leaders, he said, "Some part of it was tutored and the rest he made it up by himself".