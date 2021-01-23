Delhi Police gives permission to farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day: Reports

Delhi Police has given permission for tractor parade on Republic Day (January 26), claimed farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar after the protesting unions met the police on Saturday.

Farmer unions protesting the Centre's three farm laws had said they would go ahead with their tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day. They had announced to take out the tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi.

Farmer leaders said that the tractor parade would be peaceful.

Notably, several batches of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have already set out in their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles to take part in the proposed tractor parade on January 26 in Delhi.

Carrying some ration, mattresses and other essentials, cavalcades of tractors left for Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.

Tractors carried the flags of the unions, some sported the tricolour, and also posters with slogans of 'Kisan Ekta Zindabad', 'No Farmer, No Food' and 'Kaale Kanoon Radd Karo'.

They are expected to reach the Tikri border on Saturday night.

Many farmers from Karnal and other districts would leave for the national capital on Sunday.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been camping at Delhi's borders for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

They claim that the new laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system. But the Centre says the MSP system will remain and the new laws only provide more options for farmers to sell their produce.

(With inputs from PTI)