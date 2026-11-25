Cooch Behar Rash Mela: CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces Development Push, Calls For Border Vigilance | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday attended the ‘Rash Mela’ in Cooch Behar in north Bengal and spoke about the development of the tribals.

The Chief Minister also gave his word that fully equipped, complete and modern health infrastructure will be built in Cooch Behar, and the District Magistrate has been asked to begin land acquisition for a modern hospital.

Remarks On Refugees And Border Security

“Those Hindus who have come from across the border are not infiltrators. They are refugees and came here to save their lives and religion. The Muslim infiltrators should be identified by the police and should be sent back through the same route to Bangladesh. The police and BSF should work together to strengthen the international border,” said Adhikari.

VIDEO | West Bengal: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday directed the police to trace Muslim immigrants who had allegedly entered the Cooch Behar district illegally from Bangladesh 'one by one,' and send them back.Addressing a programme during his visit to Cooch Behar for the Rash Mela, Adhikari told SP Manish Joshi that illegal Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh had no place in the state and must be sent back through the routes they had used to enter India."Illegal Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh have to be identified and traced, one by one, in this district. They must be sent back through the same routes they used to enter. They have to be driven out," he said.The chief minister said Hindus coming from Bangladesh should not be treated as infiltrators, as they had crossed the border to escape religious persecution and save their lives."Those Hindus who have come from across the border are not infiltrators. They are refugees. They have come here to protect their religion and save their lives. They must be given shelter," he said.Adhikari, who also holds the Home portfolio, directed the state police and the Border Security Force (BSF) to work in close coordination to strengthen security along the international border.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026

Temple Renovation And Infrastructure Development

Adhikari also stated that the state government has resolved to carry out renovation, repair and development work at the Madan Mohan temple, along with other temples, including sites associated with Harichand and Guruchand Thakur.

“More cultural centres, colleges and a university will be built in Cooch Behar. Colleges will be set up in constituencies that do not have one. The infrastructure of Thakur Panchanan Barma University will be completed and its vacant posts will be filled. Work on Cooch Behar airport will be completed under the UDAN scheme,” further added the Chief Minister.

Welfare Schemes And Tribal Development

The Chief Minister also met the families of the tribal tea garden workers who lost their lives in the tragic road accident at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district on November 23.

“The MLAs should ensure eligible people in Cooch Behar are covered under the Annapurna Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Bharsha scheme for educated unemployed youth, which begins in January next year,” further mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

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Accountability And Enforcement Of Laws

Adhikari also mentioned the attack on his convoy at Khagrabari Chowpathi in Cooch Behar on August 5, 2025, when he was the Leader of the Opposition, and stated that alongside ‘development’, ‘accountability’ will also be ensured.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also asked the police to strictly enforce the Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, to prevent the slaughtering of cows.