Convinced only TMC can fight BJP: Ex-Congress leader Ripun Bora on joining Mamata Banerjee led party

A day after former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora on resigned from the party and joined the Trinamool Congress, the now TMC leader said that he quit from the grand old party due to policy and ideological matters.

Yesterday the senior Congress leader resigned from the party alleging that several leaders of it were working in connivance with the BJP in the state, particularly with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Ripun said, "I was associated with the Congress party for nearly 40 years, I've no grievance against the Congress and its leaders." "I resigned on a few policy and ideological matters," the leader added.

Saying that he is convinced only TMC can fight BJP, Rpin further said, "The way BJP has grown has threatened the social fabric of the country. Congress being the grand old party should have fought the BJP but there was a lot of fighting within the party."

Bora, who joined the TMC soon after he quit the Congress, said in his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi that infighting within the grand old party helped BJP and compelled him to leave despite having been a member since student days in 1976.

The former state minister also alleged that some of the Congress party leaders "played role in such a manner which paved the way for the BJP to win both the Rajya Sabha seats" from Assam recently.

Bora was renominated by the Congress for the elections to the Upper House of Parliament.

He, as a joint candidate of the opposition parties in Assam, had unsuccessfully contested the recently held Rajya Sabha elections.

Bora claimed that he, after assuming charge as APCC chief in 2016, was able to bring the Congress to a position where people expected it to form the state government in 2021 state polls.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 03:45 PM IST