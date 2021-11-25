Constitution Day 2021: Significance, history, and all you need to know

26 November is celebrated as Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas in India. The day is also known as National Law Day.

While almost all of us know why we celebrate Independence Day and Republic Day, many of us do not the significance of the Constitution Day. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution in India.

History

It was on this day in 1949 that the Indian Constitution was adopted by the constituent assembly, and, thereafter, came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India as a republic.

Thus, on November 26, we celebrate the Constitution Day and on January 26 we celebrate the Republic Day to mark the beginning of India as a republic

The Constituent Assembly of India was elected to write the Constitution of India. Following India's independence from the British Government in 1947, its members served as the nation's first Parliament.

2015 was the 125th birth anniversary year of B. R. Ambedkar (14 April 1891), who is known as the father of the Indian constitution, the government decided to celebrate the year in a big way.

Thus the Centre in 2015 declared November 26 as the Constitution Day. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on 19 November 2015, notified the decision of the Government of India to celebrate 26 November as 'Constitution Day'.

The day is celebrated to promote Constitution values among citizens.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:38 PM IST