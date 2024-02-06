 Andhra Pradesh: Red Sander Smugglers Kill Police Constable In Annamayya; 2 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: Red Sander Smugglers Kill Police Constable In Annamayya; 2 Arrested

Andhra Pradesh: Red Sander Smugglers Kill Police Constable In Annamayya; 2 Arrested

The incident occurred on Monday night in Cheenepalli village in KV Palle mandal when Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force was conducting a search operation following information about smuggling of red sander in the area

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh: Red Sander Smugglers Kill Police Constable In Annamayya; 2 Arrested | X

Annamayya: Red sander smugglers killed a constable in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district when police were conducting a search operation. The incident occurred on Monday night in Cheenepalli village in KV Palle mandal when Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force was conducting a search operation following information about smuggling of red sander in the area. According to police, when a constable spotted a car carrying red sander, he signalled the driver to stop.

However, the smugglers hit him with the car and escaped. The critically injured cop died while being shifted to a hospital at Pileru. The constable was identified as Ganesh, belonging to 14th battalion of Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP).

Read Also
Indore: Police constable killed in road accident
article-image

Two smugglers nabbed

Following the incident, the Task Force intensified the search operation and nabbed two smugglers along with a car and seized red sander. The search was on for three other smugglers. The Rayalaseema region bordering Tamil Nadu is notorious for smuggling of red sander, a rare wood with huge demand globally.

Seshachalam forest, which covers undivided Chittoor and Kadapa districts, is the target of inter-state smugglers. Also called red sandalwood, the precious wood is used in traditional medicines and woodcraft across China, Myanmar, Japan and other countries of East Asia. In 2022, the Task Forced had arrested 73 smugglers and seized 50 tonnes of red sander.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Is Rahul Gandhi Beating A Dead Horse By Promising Removal Of 50% Reservation Cap?

Is Rahul Gandhi Beating A Dead Horse By Promising Removal Of 50% Reservation Cap?

Retired Army Personnel & Active Member Of LeT Module In J&K's Kupwara Arrested In Delhi

Retired Army Personnel & Active Member Of LeT Module In J&K's Kupwara Arrested In Delhi

Uttarakhand UCC On Live-In Relationships: Jail For Failure To Register, Parents' Involvement,...

Uttarakhand UCC On Live-In Relationships: Jail For Failure To Register, Parents' Involvement,...

Pictures: Check Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On Feb 14

Pictures: Check Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On Feb 14

UP Shocker: BHU Students Call Doctor To Hostel, Perform Unnatural S*x, Record Video & Extort...

UP Shocker: BHU Students Call Doctor To Hostel, Perform Unnatural S*x, Record Video & Extort...