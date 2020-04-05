Consider making caregivers for disabled an essential service amid COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi state commissioner

The Delhi State Commissioner for disabilities has issued a notice to permit caregivers of disabled people as an essential service, thereby letting them work with people with disabilities.
The move has been welcomed by residents with
According to the notice, "As informed earlier, a large number of people with disabilities are not able to access essential sevices. Therefore it is advised to issue instructions to consider caregivers for the disabled as an essential service."
The move has been welcomed by individuals
