Congressman compares PM Modi's new look to 'creepy mixture of Asaram and Ram Rahim'

Social media is abuzz with a viral video which shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeding peacocks at his official residence. But, that’s not the only reason why the video is in news. The video also shows PM sporting a new look. And, recently Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi said PM Modi's new look is a 'creepy mixture of Asaram and Ram Rahim'.
Taking to Twitter, Gaurav Pandhi wrote: "I don't know what his PR team was trying to do but they made him look like a creepy mixture of Asaram & Ram Rahim."
Pandhi's comments came days after PM Modi posted a video on his Instagram page in which he is seen feeding peacocks at his residence during his morning exercise routine. The 1.47-minute video also has a few glimpses of the prime minister's daily walk from his home to his office within the Lok Kalyan Marg residence.
Gaurav Pandhi’s received mix response from netizens. Some supported Pandhi, while others slammed and called him a desperate wannabe.
Here's what netizens had to say:
PM Modi has been sporting new look for a while now. With white hair grown half way to his shoulder and beard which is no longer trimmed. Described as his 'quarantine look' the PM unveiled his latest style last month. Some even compared his look to the famous Harry Potter character Professor Albus Dumbledore.
