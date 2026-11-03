Congress Youth Leader Lovepreet Singh Murdered In Haryana's Sirsa Over Land Dispute | Representative Image

Congress youth leader Lovepreet Singh was allegedly murdered following a dispute over land in Haryana's Sirsa district. His father, Nazam Singh, was also injured in the attack.

According to the preliminary information, Lovepreet's stepbrother has been accused of allegedly murdering him.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are searching for the accused. Further details are awaited.