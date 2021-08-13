Congress youth leader Kaustuv Bagchi gifts BJP chief Dilip Ghosh Bengali Alphabet book - Here's why

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh got his ‘unusual’ gift on Friday after youth leader of Congress Kaustuv Bagchi gifted him a ‘Barna Parichay’ (Bengali alphabet foundation) book.

A furor started in West Bengal after Ghosh held a placard with wrong Bengali spelling while protesting against the gang rape of a BJP worker’s wife by TMC cadres in Howrah’s Bagnan area.

Responding to this chaos Ghosh said that such mistakes can happen when you translate a language.

“Normally nobody speaks Bengali in Delhi and random translation in Bengali led to the spelling error,” said Ghosh.

Notably, Barna Parichay is written by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and is the Bengali alphabet book.

Reacting to this matter, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “I request Dilip Ghosh to teach the correct spelling to people who write posters. You got a basic spelling like ‘kanya’ (girl) wrong.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:50 PM IST