'Congress With Empty Manifesto Will Secure 15-17 Seats Only': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

ANI

Guwahati: With only nine days remaining for the Assam Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a multi-pronged attack on the opposition on Monday. While Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed the Congress manifesto as "empty,"

​Sarma Predicts ‘Sub-20’ Finish for Congress

​Campaigning across Upper Assam, including Sissiborgaon and Sadiya, Chief Minister Sarma projected a landslide victory for the NDA, claiming the alliance would comfortably cross the 90-seat mark in the 126-member House.

​"The Congress manifesto is a document of silence. There isn’t a single memorable promise, no roadmap for jobs, and zero clarity on education," Sarma told supporters. He further described the invitation of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to release the manifesto as an "insult" to the state. "Kharge’s leadership has consistently ridiculed Assam’s interests—from semiconductor projects to our cultural icons. The youth will give them a fitting reply," he added.

​The Chief Minister’s Electoral Forecast:

​BJP/NDA: 90–100 seats.

​Congress: 15–17 seats.

​AIUDF: 5–6 seats.

​Raijor Dal: 1 seat (Dhing).

​AJP: 0 seats.

​Addressing the Congress's recent rhetoric on judicial justice, Sarma took a swipe at their legal understanding: "Justice is delivered by courts, not Chief Ministers. Our credit lies in the fact that not a single accused in high-profile cases has secured bail under our watch."

Addressing campaign rallies in Sissiborgaon and later in Sadiya, Sarma alleged that the Congress had failed to present a credible vision for the state.

“Congress has written nothing in their manifesto. There is not even a single promise people can remember, no clarity on the number of jobs and no concrete steps for education,” he said.

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Taking aim at the manifesto launch by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Naoboicha on March 29, the Chief Minister termed the move “disrespectful” to Assam.

“Kharge criticised our cultural icon while conferring Bharat Ratna status, and his son (Priyank Kharge) ridiculed us over the semiconductor project in Jagiroad. Inviting him to unveil the manifesto is an insult to the people and youth of Assam,” Sarma alleged.

Projecting electoral outcomes, Sarma said the Congress would struggle to cross 20 seats in the 126-member Assembly.

“Congress will get around 15 to 17 seats, AIUDF 5 to 6, Raijor Dal may win only in Dhing, and AJP will not open its account,” he claimed, adding that voters had seen the contrast between BJP’s governance and previous Congress rule.

Responding to Congress’ claims on delivering justice in the Zubeen Garg case, Sarma asserted that judicial processes cannot be influenced by political assurances.

“How can a government give justice when it is the judiciary that decides? Justice is delivered by courts, not by the Chief Minister,” he said.

He further accused the Opposition of misleading voters through “unrealistic promises” and emotional appeals, adding that the government’s role was limited to filing charge sheets and ensuring that the accused remain in custody.

“Not a single accused has come out. That is BJP’s credit,” he said. Drawing comparisons, Sarma also questioned the Congress’s record in delivering justice in past cases.

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“If they could deliver justice so quickly, why did it take years in cases like the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi?” he asked.

Later in Sadiya, the Chief Minister expressed confidence of a decisive BJP victory. “We will win between 90 to 100 seats. Crossing 90 is definite,” he said.

Sarma added that the BJP had intensified its outreach across constituencies, covering Majuli, Naoboicha, Sissiborgaon and Sadiya during the day, with a roadshow scheduled in Dibrugarh later in the evening.