BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Highlights Semiconductor Project, Pushes Assam Growth Ahead Of Elections |

Guwahati: With Assembly elections drawing closer, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday made a strong pitch for industrial growth in Assam, declaring that the upcoming semiconductor project could transform the state into a global manufacturing hub.

Addressing a massive election rally at Deusal in Jagiroad constituency, Nabin said, “The day is not far when ‘Make in India’ will give way to ‘Make in Assam’,” drawing loud cheers from a crowd of over 20,000 supporters gathered in support of BJP candidate Piyush Hazarika.

Highlighting the Centre’s focus on the Northeast, Nabin said Assam has witnessed a visible shift towards peace and development in recent years. “There was a time when the state struggled with violence. Today, it is moving forward on the path of growth,” he said.

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He also underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s engagement with the region, noting that Modi has visited the Northeast frequently and brought key development initiatives. “Earlier, even one visit in five years was considered significant. Now, development has become continuous,” he remarked.

Taking a swipe at previous Congress governments, Nabin accused them of failing to act decisively on national security and alleged that illegal infiltration had been allowed to grow unchecked. “The BJP government is committed to protecting the interests of Assam’s people,” he said.

The BJP leader urged voters to back NDA candidates, pointing to welfare initiatives aimed at women’s empowerment. “When the Prime Minister is working to make women economically strong and the Chief Minister is ensuring their independence, people should support this vision,” he said.

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Earlier, Piyush Hazarika, in his address, struck an emotional chord with the crowd, calling the people of Jagiroad his “family”. “Their love is such that they tell me I don’t even need to campaign,” he said, seeking continued support for development in the constituency.

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia also called on party workers to intensify efforts at the grassroots level to ensure a strong showing for NDA candidates in the 2026 Assembly polls.

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The rally is being seen as a major show of strength for the BJP in Jagiroad and the larger Morigaon region, where the proposed semiconductor project and related industries have become key talking points among voters.

Meanwhile, Nabin, who represents Bankipur in Bihar and was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, announced that he will step down from his Assembly seat, marking a new phase in his political career.

With campaign momentum picking up, Jagiroad is fast emerging as a politically active battleground, where development promises—especially the semiconductor project—are likely to shape the narrative in the days ahead.