Congress To Raise Manipur Violence, Inflation, Unemployment In Upcoming Monsoon Session

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | PTI

The Congress is all set to corner the Central Government on various pressing issues faced in the country including the Manipur violence, rising inflation, unemployment, and the assault on the federal structure of the country the way Governors of different states conducted themselves.

While asserting that the Congress wants the house to function properly during the forthcoming Monsoon session, the party today announced that it will raise some most pressing issues including the violence in Manipur, the threat to the federal structure, railway safety, inflation, and unemployment among other things during the session.

Briefing reporters, after the meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, strategy group meeting, attended among others by the CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the General Secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister was yet to break his silence over Manipur violence even after two months and the party wants him to break his silence."

Resignation of Manipur CM

Besides, he reiterated his party's demand for the resignation of the Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh. He added that the party feels that the Home Minister's visit to Manipur had not yielded anything as violence continued to rage in the troubled state.

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

The Congress general secretary said, "The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP also came for discussion during the meeting. While the matter is in the courts, the party hopes that justice will be done and Rahul Gandhi will be able to attend the session."

He disclosed that the Congress president also briefed the MPs about the meeting of the opposition parties held in Patna. He said such meetings will continue and the next meeting will be held in Bengaluru.

Railway safety

Jairam Ramesh disclosed that the party will also raise the issue of railway safety in the coming session.

He said, "The Congress asked the Prime Minister that he should accord the same, rather more priority to the railway safety, as he is according to the flagging off of the Vande Bharat trains."

Uniform Civil Code

On the Uniform Civil Code, the Congress leader said, the party had already made its stand clear on June 15. He said, "Since nothing new had come during the last 15 days on the matter, the party had nothing to add to it as of now."

Ill-treatment of wrestlers

The Congress general secretary said "The party will also raise the issue of ill-treatment of the wrestlers, particularly the female wrestlers by the Delhi Police. It was a spot on society as to how the wrestlers were treated."

President Murmu not being invited to inauguration of parliament

The party, he added, will also raise the issue of President Droupadi Murmu not being invited to the inauguration of the new parliament building. He said it was an insult to the tribals and other downtrodden people.

Adani scandal

Jairam Ramesh reiterated the party's demand for constituting the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani scandal. He said the matter had been raised in the previous session also.

Conduct of governors

The party will also raise the issue of the conduct of various governors in different states, saying it was an assault on the federal structure of the country.

He said, "While the Congress party wants the parliament to function, it hopes that the government will let it (the Congress) and also other opposition parties raise the issues concerning the country."