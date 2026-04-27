Congress Targets BJP After Woman Leader Alleges ‘Sex-for-Post’ Demand By Mahoba District Chief - VIDEO

A political storm has erupted in Mahoba after a former district woman office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the party’s district president of allegedly demanding sexual favours in exchange for a party post, prompting sharp criticism from the Indian National Congress.

The woman leader made the allegations during a Facebook Live session, claiming that district president Mohanlal Kushwaha demanded sexual relations in return for appointing her as district vice-president. The video has since gone viral on social media, triggering unrest within the party ranks.

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According to the woman, the controversy began after the formation of a new district team. She alleged that when she approached Kushwaha seeking a senior post, he made inappropriate remarks suggesting she should “give something in return” for the position. She further claimed that he asked her to spend a night with him and accompany him to Lucknow and Delhi without raising suspicion.

The woman also accused district vice-president Pankaj Tiwari of advising her to accept the district president’s proposal, allegedly suggesting it could help her secure an even higher position. Another party functionary, Jaipal, was accused of calling her late at night to pressure her into agreeing. She further alleged that threats were made to implicate her husband in a false rape case if she refused.

Responding to the allegations, Kushwaha dismissed the claims as baseless and part of a conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his political image. He said the truth would emerge through an impartial investigation. Tiwari also denied the accusations, calling them fabricated.

Meanwhile, the woman leader said she would submit a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police, seeking a high-level investigation and strict action against those involved.

The opposition Indian National Congress seized upon the controversy, sharing the viral video on social media platform X and launching a sharp attack on the BJP. The party accused BJP leaders of hypocrisy, alleging that while the ruling party claims to promote women’s respect, incidents like this expose an “anti-women mindset.” Congress also demanded accountability and strict action if the allegations are proven true.