'Congress stands with the people of Uttarakhand': Sonia Gandhi on glacier burst tragedy in Chamoli

New Delhi: After the glacier tragedy in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi said she is concerned about the natural disaster hitting the Himalayan state in which several human lives have been lost.

Sonia Gandhi said in a statement: "Concerned about the disturbing news of 'glacier break', flooding and destruction in Uttarakhand, and the resultant projection of danger in the downstream catchment of river Ganga."

"I pray for the safety of people and request Congress workers and volunteers to help the people and the authorities in their relief and rescue efforts. The Indian National Congress stands with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of tragedy and crisis," she added.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday had expressed concern over the situation that arose in the wake of glacier burst and floods in Uttarakhand and urged his party workers to help the affected people.

Rahul tweeted: "The disaster in Chamoli district is sad and my heart goes out for the people of Uttarakhand. The state government should immediately help the affected people, even as the Congress workers will help those in need."