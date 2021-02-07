Uttarakhand glacier burst: Over 150 feared dead, ITBP on rescue mission — here's all you need to know

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday asked authorities in all districts on the banks of river Ganga to be on high alert and continuously monitor the water level after

In the disaster alert issued on Sunday to all district magistrates in UP, the Relief Commissioner said, "Report of breaking of a part of Nandadevi Glacier in Uttarakhand has been received. The districts on the Ganga river (banks) need to be on a high alert and the monitoring of water level needs to be done 24×7. If required, the people need to be evacuated."

The NDRF, SDRF and PAC Flood Company have been given instructions to be on the highest alert, the statement added.

In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "To tackle the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, the Uttar Pradesh government will extend all possible help."

In another tweet, Adityanath said, "Feel saddened by the disaster which took place after a glacier broke, and many people missing. I pray to Lord Ram to give peace to the souls who have passed away, strength to the aggrieved family members to bear the loss and speedy recovery to the injured."