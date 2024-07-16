Congress Spokesperson Ragini Nayak Takes 'Aam Aadmi' Dig At Raghav Chadha For Attending Wimbledon Final; Later Deletes Post

Mumbai: Congress Spokesperson Ragini Nayak stoked a controversy recently over a deleted update on X which was posted in the evening on Monday. The AICC spokesperson had allegedly posted a picture of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and his wife, actress Parineeti Chopra, who were seen attending the Wimbledon final in London. Nayak had captioned the picture post as, "An Aam Aadmi watching the Wimbledon final after purchasing a ticket costing within 8-10 Lakhs."

Nayak Deletes Post Later

However, shortly after posting the update at around 7pm yesterday, Nayak immediately deleted the post. According to a screenshot of the post which has gone viral on the internet, the post had garnered 282K views and was reposted by 1.2K users by the time it got deleted. The picture posted by Nayak was allegedly downloaded from actress Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post. Parineeti captioned the picture as, "Wimbledon finals, strawberries & cream, and my love … the best weekend!"

Alleged Rift Between INDIA Bloc Allies

The post by Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak comes amid speculations of a rift between the grand old party and the Aam Aadmi Party, which are both the part of the INDIA bloc consisting several other opposition parties. The seeds of rift were possibly sowed between the two parties when the AAP decided to contest solo in Punjab during the recent Lok Sabha elections. However, both the parties have refrained on publicly addressing the matter and have showed signs of unity amid the chaos.

However, on the other hand, it is also alleged that Nayak deleted the post after she was told by the party high command to refrain herself from attacking allied party members. The screenshot of the deleted post that has gone viral on the internet is believed to cause a lot of embarassment to the Congress spokesperson.