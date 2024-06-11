Kya Beh****od': Congress Spokesperson Ragini Nayak Accuses Journalist Rajat Sharma Of Abusing Her On LIVE Debate, Shares Video Proof

Congresss spokesperson Ragini Nayak accused senior journalist Rajat Sharma of verbally abusing her on a live debate. She also shared a video proof saying that Sharma commented "kya beh****od" when she was at the live debate, which was hosted by him.

The incident happened during the Lok Sabha election results. Nayak shared the video clip saying, "The first video was brought to my attention on 'X'! In this video, @RajatSharmaLive is seen using an obscene curse word against me On Air! I did a fact-check! I retrieved the raw footage of this same video from the channel (the second video). What could be a lower level of journalism than this? Do you have any answer, Rajat Sharma?"

Watch the video below

कोई जवाब है आपके पास रजत शर्मा ? pic.twitter.com/0GrQgYIPrl — Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) June 10, 2024

After the clip went viral, several people came in support of Nayak and slammed the senior journalist.

"This is how this vile man Rajat Sharma was mocking Rahul Gandhi & INDIA leaders few days back Today he got caught abusing a female opposition leader on Live TV Will female anchor Anjana, Rubika, Shweta or Palki grow a spine & condemn atleast now?" X user Ankit Mayank said in a post.

Will female anchor Anjana, Rubika, Shweta or Palki grow a spine & condemn atleast now? pic.twitter.com/fPtmjtwoQG — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) June 10, 2024

"Rajat Sharma caught abusing Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak on on Live TV. “Kya behnc**d” — this is how he treats opposition female leaders. This is shameful, pathetic & outrageous at several levels. Strict action should be taken against him ASAP," said another X user named Rohini Anand.

Strict action should be taken against him ASAP pic.twitter.com/ZMmqlHA6yB — Rohini Anand (@mrs_roh08) June 10, 2024

"Did Rajat Sharma really abuse @NayakRagini on air ? Unbelievable, Condemnable," fellow journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani said on X.

Meanwhile, Sharma has not yet spoken on the matter.