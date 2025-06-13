 Congress Slams UP Govt Over Liquor Sales In Ayodhya
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress Slams UP Govt Over Liquor Sales In Ayodhya

Congress Slams UP Govt Over Liquor Sales In Ayodhya

Rai claimed the government had turned Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram, into a hub of liquor sales. He cited a 1 May 2025 municipal committee resolution that banned alcohol within 13 km of the Ram Path.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:42 AM IST
article-image

Ayodhya/Prayagraj: The Congress party has launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over two sensitive issues—liquor sales in Ayodhya and alleged suppression of fatalities during the Mahakumbh stampede on Mauni Amavasya. At a press conference, senior Congress leader Ajay Rai accused the government of deceiving the public and questioned the administration’s handling of both matters.

Rai claimed the government had turned Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram, into a hub of liquor sales. He cited a 1 May 2025 municipal committee resolution that banned alcohol within 13 km of the Ram Path.

However, according to reports, multiple liquor shops have since reopened in close proximity to the Ram Janmabhoomi area. Rai alleged that while the government initially imposed restrictions for public appeasement, it later resumed alcohol sales for revenue gains.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures
article-image

Regarding the Mahakumbh tragedy, Rai accused the administration of concealing the true number of deaths. While the government acknowledged 37 casualties, independent investigations reportedly estimate at least 82 fatalities. Congress also raised concerns over compensation discrepancies, noting that while some families received financial aid, 19 victims were labelled as unclaimed and cremated without assistance.

FPJ Shorts
Electric Vehicle Production May Be Hit As China Tightens Export Rules
Electric Vehicle Production May Be Hit As China Tightens Export Rules
Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His Cousin But A Family Friend
Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His Cousin But A Family Friend
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Has History Of Technical Issues Globally
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Has History Of Technical Issues Globally
Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling & Refunds; Check Full List Here
Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling & Refunds; Check Full List Here

Rai further pointed to the cremation of K.N. Vasudevacharya as an unclaimed body, calling it a grave administrative lapse. The party has demanded transparency from the government on both issues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Meets Victims At Hospital (VIDEO)

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Meets Victims At Hospital (VIDEO)

After Ahmadabad Tragedy, Madhya Pradesh BJP, Congress Cancel All Events

After Ahmadabad Tragedy, Madhya Pradesh BJP, Congress Cancel All Events