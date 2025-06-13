Congress Slams UP Govt Over Liquor Sales In Ayodhya

Ayodhya/Prayagraj: T he Congress party has launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over two sensitive issues—liquor sales in Ayodhya and alleged suppression of fatalities during the Mahakumbh stampede on Mauni Amavasya. At a press conference, senior Congress leader Ajay Rai accused the government of deceiving the public and questioned the administration’s handling of both matters.

Rai claimed the government had turned Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram, into a hub of liquor sales. He cited a 1 May 2025 municipal committee resolution that banned alcohol within 13 km of the Ram Path.

However, according to reports, multiple liquor shops have since reopened in close proximity to the Ram Janmabhoomi area. Rai alleged that while the government initially imposed restrictions for public appeasement, it later resumed alcohol sales for revenue gains.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Regarding the Mahakumbh tragedy, Rai accused the administration of concealing the true number of deaths. While the government acknowledged 37 casualties, independent investigations reportedly estimate at least 82 fatalities. Congress also raised concerns over compensation discrepancies, noting that while some families received financial aid, 19 victims were labelled as unclaimed and cremated without assistance.

Rai further pointed to the cremation of K.N. Vasudevacharya as an unclaimed body, calling it a grave administrative lapse. The party has demanded transparency from the government on both issues.