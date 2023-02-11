Congress sets up panels for the 5th plenary session in Raipur from Feb 24 to 26

Mallikarjun Kharge | File

NEW DELHI: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday set up panels to prepare for the 85th plenary session of the Congress in Raipur from February 24 to 26, with communication general secretary Jairam Ramesh as chairman of the drafting committee and Pawan Khera as its convener, along with 21 other members.

There are half a dozen subgroups on different subjects.

Union Minister Dr M Veerappa Moily will head a 21-member subgroup for drafting the political resolution while former Finance Minister P Chidambaram will head a 14-member subgroup on economic affairs with spokesman Prof Gourav Vallabh as its convener.

Former union minister Salman Khurshid will lead a 13-member subgroup on international affairs with party MP Shashi Tharoor as its convener, while former Haryana CM will head a 16-member subgroup on farmers and agriculture with Dr Raghuveera as its convener.

Senior advocate and MP Vivek Tankha will head a subgroup on social justice and empowerment while another group will take up youth empowerment and employment.

