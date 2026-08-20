Congress Protests School Entry Ban On First Day Of Rajasthan Assembly Session | File Pic

Jaipur: On the first day of the Rajasthan Assembly’s monsoon session on Thursday, the Congress staged a protest against the state government’s order restricting the entry of outsiders, including the media, into government schools. However, instead of raising the issue inside the House, Congress leaders took their protest to the streets.

Led by Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie, Congress MLAs and workers visited the same government school for hearing-impaired children in Jaipur, where students had staged a protest a few days ago over the poor condition of the institution; however, Congress leaders were denied entry onto the school premises.

Following this, Julie, along with party workers and MLAs, marched on foot towards the Assembly and staged a protest outside the House.

Tensions also emerged at the Assembly gates when Congress MLAs and party workers attempted to enter the premises. According to reports, security personnel allowed only MLAs to enter and asked them to proceed through the gate one by one. Congress leaders reportedly refused, following which the gates were closed and the party leaders protested outside.

Addressing the media during the march, Julie accused the BJP government of trying to conceal the poor condition of government schools.

“We will openly oppose the government on this issue, both inside and outside the House. We will visit every school in the state and expose its shortcomings. How long will the government stop us? Julie said.

He alleged that while the government was attempting to hide its shortcomings, the opposition would bring them before the public. Julie also linked the issue to the upcoming municipal elections, saying voters would teach the BJP a lesson.

“The BJP will talk about Hindu-Muslim issues, but this card will no longer work. We will contest the elections on issues, and the BJP will also have to speak on issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders criticized the Congress for not attending the Assembly proceedings. Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg alleged that the Opposition deliberately stayed away from the House to avoid singing the full version of Vande Mataram.

“The opposition is absent from the House today without any reason. If they had come on time, they would have had to sing the entire Vande Mataram. To avoid this, they did not come to the House,” Garg said.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani expressed disappointment over the absence of Congress MLAs, saying, “It is painful today.”

On the issue of Congress leaders being stopped at the Assembly gate, Devnani said that security personnel had told them they could enter one by one through the gate, but the Congress members refused.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel also criticized the opposition's absence, calling it regrettable that Congress members stayed away from the House without giving any notice.

Despite the all-party meeting held ahead of the session, Patel said, the opposition's conduct was not in accordance with democratic norms, and he alleged that Congress leaders were acting at the direction of the party’s leadership in Delhi.