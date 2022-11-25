e-Paper Get App
Congress Plenary Meet in Feb; immediately after Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Congress Working Committee will also be set up in the plenary to elect and nominate its members.

Jal khambataUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | PTI
New Delhi: The Congress will be holding its AICC plenary session on February, immediately after end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar and during the recess of Parliament's budget session.

The exact dates of the session will be decided in the "steering committee" on December 4 (Sunday) that was set up dissolving the Congress Working Committee. The plenary session is compulsory to complete the process of the organisational elections and to ratify the recent election of Malliakrjun Kharge as the party president.

New CWC will also be set up in the plenary to elect and nominate its members.

The steering committee meetings notice has been issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal. Kharge may reconstitute the national office-bearers to coincide with the plenary session. In view of the budget session in vogue, the plenary is likely to be held in Delhi, the party sources said.

