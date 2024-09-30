Congress Nyay Yatra Enters Fourth Day In Chhattisgarh

Congress Nyay Yatra | FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Chhattisgarh State Unit of the All India Congress Party continued its ‘Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra’ on the fourth day, protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government under Vishnu Deo Sai. The initiative is spearheaded by Congress State President Deepak Baij.

Beginning in Giroudpur, Balodabazar district, the march entered the Dharsiwan assembly area, with a night halt at Saragaon via Kharora and Math. On this day, the yatra covered a distance of 24 kilometers from Bhainsa to Saragaon. Congress claimed it is receiving a warm welcome from villagers and residents, who taking self-initiatives setting up stages to greet the participants.

Speaking to journalists, Baij emphasized the strong public support for the yatra. He stated that its purpose is to awaken the government to the worsening law and order situation in the state. "There is an atmosphere of fear among the public due to rising crime, with women feeling particularly unsafe," he alleged.

Read Also Chhattisgarh: Forest Department Rescue Pangolin From Wildlife Smugglers In Raipur

Baij criticized the state government for lacking direction, claiming that the public is uncertain about who is in charge, and pointed out contradictions among the ministers. He accused the ED, IT, and CBI of working to undermine the Congress government.

He further questioned the ongoing issues surrounding the Mahadev App, asking, "Is Mahadev App closed today? Who benefits from its substantial earnings?" He alleged that under the BJP's dual governance—both at the state and central levels—the app should not have been shut down.

Baij also condemned the BJP for its alleged tactics to defame the Congress government and win elections, claiming that liquor is being sold openly in villages and at every paan stall, with ministers’ residences swamped with people seeking commissions and postings. "The government is fully submerged in corruption," he asserted.

Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Charandas Mahant, noted that the fourth day of the Nyay Yatra commenced from Bhainsa with great enthusiasm, featuring participation from senior Congress leaders, former ministers, MLAs, and MPs. "The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive," he said.

The yatra is set to conclude on the sixth day at Gandhi Maidan, Raipur, with Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot joining the march on October 2. During the six days of journey, Congressmen will cover a distance from 112 kms.

Prominent Congress figures participated on the fourth day of the yatra includes Dr. Charan Das Mahant, former minister Ravindra Choubey, former state president Mohan Markam, and former ministers Dr. Shivkumar Dahria, Amarjeet Bhagat, and Premsai Singh, among others.