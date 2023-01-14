e-Paper Get App
Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies of a heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

The yatra has been suspended and Rahul Gandhi has gone to the hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary |
Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away on Saturday after suffering a heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur.

Reportedly, he fell during the rush of yatra and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. According to the reports, the yatra has been suspended and Rahul Gandhi has gone to the hsopital.

