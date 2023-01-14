Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies of a heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary |

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away on Saturday after suffering a heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur.

Reportedly, he fell during the rush of yatra and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. According to the reports, the yatra has been suspended and Rahul Gandhi has gone to the hsopital.